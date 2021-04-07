Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,396 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $94.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average is $85.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

