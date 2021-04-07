Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $206.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average is $176.31. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,008 shares of company stock worth $3,357,446. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

