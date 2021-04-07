Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Makes New $352,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP opened at $160.59 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

