Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Makes New $143,000 Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter worth $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alleghany by 33.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alleghany by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $653.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $434.53 and a one year high of $663.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -137.26 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $634.53 and its 200 day moving average is $595.35.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Y. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

