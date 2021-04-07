Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,290,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after buying an additional 282,365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after buying an additional 128,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $253.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.95. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $256.92.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.40.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

