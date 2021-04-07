Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

