Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will announce $286.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.70 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $236.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cantel Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth $2,663,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after acquiring an additional 282,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMD opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 97.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

