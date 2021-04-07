SafeInsure Achieves Market Capitalization of $373,146.71 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $373,146.71 and $274.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00035648 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004573 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003584 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,556,516 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

