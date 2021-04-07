$110.71 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post $110.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.52 million and the highest is $111.90 million. SFL posted sales of $121.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $449.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.60 million to $451.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $450.01 million, with estimates ranging from $449.61 million to $450.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

