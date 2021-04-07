Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 993,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $59,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,725,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after buying an additional 715,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $77.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

