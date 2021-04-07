Eaton Vance Management Sells 167,497 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,497 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

