Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 106.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $1,124,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $7,719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,107,667 shares of company stock valued at $83,251,006.

PINS opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of -130.14 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

