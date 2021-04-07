Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Copart were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.