Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $172,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

