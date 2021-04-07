19,750 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 742.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,183,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,120 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 437,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

