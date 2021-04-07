7,940 Shares in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Valley Brook Capital Group owned about 0.07% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1,911.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 297,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 283,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 204.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 283,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

