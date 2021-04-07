Valley Brook Capital Group Buys Shares of 800 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $344.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $146.52 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

