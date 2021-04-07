Valley Brook Capital Group Buys Shares of 18,075 MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCR. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 86,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $9.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 8.19%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

