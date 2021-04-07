Valley Brook Capital Group Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aptiv by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after acquiring an additional 613,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,162,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

