131 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA stock opened at $333.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $226.45 and a 1-year high of $336.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.25 and its 200-day moving average is $307.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

