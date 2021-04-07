Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 26.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 96.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 622,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.