Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $48,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,659,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

