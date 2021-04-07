Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $371.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $217.86 and a 12 month high of $382.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.