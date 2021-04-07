Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $220,000 Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UGI by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 73,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. UGI’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

