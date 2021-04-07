Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $211,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 456,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 250,569 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

