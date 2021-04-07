Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Penumbra by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after purchasing an additional 192,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Penumbra by 100.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 115.1% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $274.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,014.96 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.98 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.91.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

