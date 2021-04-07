Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

COP stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

