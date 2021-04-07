Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.68 Billion

Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post sales of $7.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.69 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $27.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.13 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Plains GP stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

