Brokerages Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 569.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -202.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.