Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.01

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.25. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 47,647 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

