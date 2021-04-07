Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.08. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $196.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,506 shares of company stock worth $3,893,437 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in ResMed by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in ResMed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

