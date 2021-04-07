Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post $3.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.48 billion and the highest is $3.52 billion. Newmont posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $13.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,522 shares of company stock worth $1,672,787 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

