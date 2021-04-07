Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.06

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and traded as high as $11.86. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 2,184 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVTZF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

