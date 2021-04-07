CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.68

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and traded as low as $12.37. CIM Commercial Trust shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 45,846 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.84.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -60.00%.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 96,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

