Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $36.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

