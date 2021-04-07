Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

