Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $102,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,372,113 shares of company stock worth $81,135,176 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

