PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $474.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

