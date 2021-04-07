OrganiGram (OGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.76 million.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.58. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.13.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

