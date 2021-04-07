Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $230.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.27. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

