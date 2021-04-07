Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CAT stock opened at $230.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.27. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.
In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
