1,817 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

