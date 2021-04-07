tru Independence LLC Takes $253,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,529,000 after buying an additional 207,799 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,338,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,594,000 after buying an additional 296,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,707,000 after buying an additional 445,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,757,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after buying an additional 378,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

