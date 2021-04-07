Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.