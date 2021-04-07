IG Gold (IGG) Trading Up 69.1% This Week

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. IG Gold has a market cap of $19.55 million and $880,562.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 69.1% against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022582 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00258778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

