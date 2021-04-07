Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Holdings Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 8,808.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,537 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

