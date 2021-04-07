SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,017 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Shares of DEO opened at $170.08 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $124.74 and a 1 year high of $170.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

