FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

