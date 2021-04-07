DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $38.51 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,497 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PTC were worth $38,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PTC by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PTC by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $709,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 127.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

