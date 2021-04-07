Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

