Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,175,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,490,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $369.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.38. The company has a market cap of $367.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 768,468 shares of company stock valued at $254,295,843. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

